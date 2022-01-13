Humayun Saifullah for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic, commercial consumers

UrduPoint.com

Former Member National Assembly Hamayun Saifullah Khan Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic and commercial users

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Member National Assembly Hamayun Saifullah Khan Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic and commercial users.

He said that KP province is producing 430 MMCFD gas while its requirement is 216 MMCFD and contributing 200 MMCFD into national network, adding that under Article 158 of the constitution the producer province should first be given right to its own resources.

He said that keeping in view the constitutional right of the province the provincial government should ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic and commercial consumers.

He said that nearly 10 percent of KP population is getting sui gas supply and another 10 percent could be added to it by widening the gas network.

