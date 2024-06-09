Open Menu

Humid Weather Expected In Karachi During Eid Days

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Humid weather expected in Karachi during Eid days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Meteorological analyst Owais Haider on Sunday forecasted that the weather in Karachi will likely remain humid during the days of Eid.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that during the daytime, the weather will be partly cloudy. Winds from the south-west will continue to blow at a good speed, and sea clouds will be present in the morning and night hours, he added.

He said that the maximum temperature is expected to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Currently, he said that there is no chance of rain in Karachi, but the monsoon season is anticipated to start at the end of June or the beginning of July, continuing intermittently until the end of August.

He also noted that after June 13, there is a possibility of drizzle in the morning and night. There is no current forecast for a heat wave in the city, he said.

He further said that the humidity levels are expected to be 50 to 60 per cent during the day and 80 to 90 per cent at night.

