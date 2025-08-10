Humid weather prevails in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy but humid weather prevailed in the provincial capital on Sunday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a seasonal low was positioned over north Balochistan, while moist currents from the Arabian Sea were moving into the upper parts of the country.

A trough of a fresh westerly wave was also affecting these regions.

They said hot and very humid weather was expected to continue in most areas, though rain, wind, or thundershowers might occur at isolated locations in northeastern Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at Dalbandin and Dadu at 44°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.