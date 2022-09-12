Humid weather with isolated falls predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that scattered to fairly widespread rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand and Swabi districts.

Isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorm is also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank & Dera Ismail Khan districts.

It said under the possible impact heavy falls at upper catchment areas may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, rivers and hills torrents in the province. The heavy falls may also trigger land sliding in vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C in Dera Ismail Khan.