Humid weather with isolated rains likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However it said that isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorm are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi districts, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank & Dera Ismail Khan districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan.