Humid weather with rains likely in some KP parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank, D.

I. Khan, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

A few heavy falls are also expected during the forecasted period.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan.