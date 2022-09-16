UrduPoint.com

Humid Weather With Rains Likely In Some KP Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Humid weather with rains likely in some KP parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank, D.

I. Khan, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

A few heavy falls are also expected during the forecasted period.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

2 hours ago
 PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

4 hours ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.