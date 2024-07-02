Open Menu

Humidity Compels Citizens To Stay Indoors, Urgent Need For Environmental Action Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) In a striking impact of climate change, rising temperatures and increased humidity are causing immense distress among the citizens, hailing from both, urban and rural areas.

With the intense muginess, local bazaars are becoming deserted as people retreat into air-conditioned rooms to seek relief. However, some sort of minor gathering could be seen in the evening time.

A concerning trend has emerged in both urban and rural areas, where the rapid deforestation, particularly of mango trees, is exacerbating the situation.

Despite the lack of greenery, some respite can still be found beneath the few remaining trees, highlighting the importance of preserving these natural cooling habitats.

In addition to the heat, many city areas are facing with issues of load-shedding, low voltage, and electricity maintenance problems. These power outages have further aggravated the situation, disrupting business activities and adding to the citizens' woes.

Civil Society Activists Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Malik Ahmed Nawaz, Salman Jandran, and others have called on the government to take immediate action. They urged for maximum plantation, especially in urban areas, to combat the rising temperatures.

They also advocated for lowering electricity prices to alleviate the burden on citizens struggling to cope with the oppressive heat and frequent power outages.

