Humidity In Masks Protects Against COVID-19, Study Suggests

Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Humidity in masks protects against COVID-19, study suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The humidity that builds up inside of masks can help the body combat respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, in addition to protecting the wearer from droplets and virus particles, a study conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests.

The study also says that the humidity inside the masks has been linked to less severe disease outcomes.

Researchers from the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) found that masks substantially increased the humidity in the air that the mask-wearer breathes in, which aids the immune system by hydrating the respiratory tract and producing special proteins called interferons that fight against viruses, Medical Xpress reported .

According to the study, which was published in the Biophysical Journal, high levels of humidity in inspired air promoted mucociliary clearance (MCC), one of the lung's natural defensive mechanisms in which the body self-clears the airways, and thus limited the spread of viruses to the lungs.

In simple terms, the more humidity there is, the more mucus your body secretes into the upper airways. This mucus traps harmful pathogens you inhale and then gets transported to the pharynx, where it is swallowed to eventually be killed off by gastric acid in the stomach.

The study tested four commonly used masks – an N95, a three-layered disposable surgical mask, a two-layered cotton-polyester mask and a thick cotton mask and found that all of them increased the humidity in inhaled air. The cotton mask resulted in the highest level of humidity.

Adriaan Bax, the study's lead author and an NIH distinguished investigator, stated that their findings corresponded with the observed decrease of COVID-19 severity in mask-wearers.

"We found that face masks strongly increase the humidity in inhaled air and propose that the resulting hydration of the respiratory tract could be responsible for the documented finding that links lower COVID-19 disease severity to wearing a mask," Bax said.

