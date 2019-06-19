Humidity neutralizes impact of dip in temperature for Karachiites

Karachiites could feel little relief on Wednesday despite considerable decline in day time temperature from 38 degree Centigrade, during past two days, to 34 degree centigrade this noon as humidity climbed to over 64%

The real feel for citizens was 38 degrees and this was despite the day being cloudy but leaving many to perspire particularly aggravating health condition for those inflicted with hypertension and history of cardiac diseases.

Power failure reported from different parts of the country not only highlighted the plight of many of the citizens but also added to their water woes as the essential commodity could not reach their water tanks as per daily schedule.

Mrs.

Roohi Ashraf a resident of Gulshan e Iqbal, block 13, said people of the area have to brave power load shedding, for quite a long duration twice a day on daily basis.

"We fail to understand the reason as have been very prompt in paying our bills," she said referring to series of associated difficulties failed by families due to absence of electricity.

A spokesman of Karachi Water board talking to APP confirmed that their services were being affected due to interrupted power supply to their water pumping stations in different parts of the metropolis.

Karachi Electric spokesman acknowledging the suspension said power failure was due to unavoidable circumstances and that the utility was trying its best to address the situation.