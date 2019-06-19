UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humidity Neutralizes Impact Of Dip In Temperature For Karachiites

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:26 PM

Humidity neutralizes impact of dip in temperature for Karachiites

Karachiites could feel little relief on Wednesday despite considerable decline in day time temperature from 38 degree Centigrade, during past two days, to 34 degree centigrade this noon as humidity climbed to over 64%

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Karachiites could feel little relief on Wednesday despite considerable decline in day time temperature from 38 degree Centigrade, during past two days, to 34 degree centigrade this noon as humidity climbed to over 64%.

The real feel for citizens was 38 degrees and this was despite the day being cloudy but leaving many to perspire particularly aggravating health condition for those inflicted with hypertension and history of cardiac diseases.

Power failure reported from different parts of the country not only highlighted the plight of many of the citizens but also added to their water woes as the essential commodity could not reach their water tanks as per daily schedule.

Mrs.

Roohi Ashraf a resident of Gulshan e Iqbal, block 13, said people of the area have to brave power load shedding, for quite a long duration twice a day on daily basis.

"We fail to understand the reason as have been very prompt in paying our bills," she said referring to series of associated difficulties failed by families due to absence of electricity.

A spokesman of Karachi Water board talking to APP confirmed that their services were being affected due to interrupted power supply to their water pumping stations in different parts of the metropolis.

Karachi Electric spokesman acknowledging the suspension said power failure was due to unavoidable circumstances and that the utility was trying its best to address the situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Load Shedding Electricity Water Gulshan From Best

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Le ..

24 seconds ago

South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack a ..

27 seconds ago

Abdul Razak Dawood hails role of Japanese investor ..

28 seconds ago

PPP KP chapter finalizes preparations to celebrate ..

31 seconds ago

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investm ..

6 minutes ago

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.