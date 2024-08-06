Humidity Persists In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was witnessed in the city here on Tuesday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was witnessed in the city here on Tuesday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met Officials said monsoon currents were continuously penetrating from the Arabian Sea to eastern and southern parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to approach today evening.
They forest more rain-windstorm/thundershower in upper Punjab, eastern/south Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls were likely at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27.8°C.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration13 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land14 minutes ago
-
Director PDMA Punjab assures prompt action on rain emergencies, damaged buildings14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy observes Youm-e-Istehsal in Ottawa14 minutes ago
-
District Control Quality Control Board meets:24 minutes ago
-
Process of net-metering applications simplified24 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO34 minutes ago
-
Two held over corruption34 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed over adulteration:34 minutes ago
-
In contact with US authorities over Pakistani national allegedly involved in murder plot: FO44 minutes ago