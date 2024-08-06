Humidity persists in Lahore

Open Menu

Published August 06, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was witnessed in the city here on Tuesday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said monsoon currents were continuously penetrating from the Arabian Sea to eastern and southern parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to approach today evening.

They forest more rain-windstorm/thundershower in upper Punjab, eastern/south Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls were likely at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27.8°C.

