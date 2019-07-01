Humidity yet no rain toughens Monday for citizens in Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Karachiites anxiously waiting for mild to moderate rains on Monday afternoon braved high humid conditions that largely denied them of any chance to enjoy the cloudy weather

Maximum temperature was recorded to be 33 degree centigrade yet humidity reaching as high as 70% made the day quite tough for the citizens.

Wind that blew at a speed of 21 km per hour apparently blew away the clouds, however, according to meteorological department sources there may be drizzle to light showers any time in the late hours.

As per forecast for Tuesday temperature may further dip with chances of rain making the day bearable for the citizens.