Humiliated, Embarrassed India Vies For New Alliances To Advance Its Shabby Geopolitical Goals

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

After suffering humiliation to fulfill its nefarious designs in Afghanistan, India is now trying to shift its focus to other alliances like QUAD to further its geopolitical interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :After suffering humiliation to fulfill its nefarious designs in Afghanistan, India is now trying to shift its focus to other alliances like QUAD to further its geopolitical interests.

The evil game of using Afghanistan soil against Pakistan doomed after Taliban's control which prompted India to go for face saving and to appease its domestic voices, besides posing as the self-assumed regional leader among the international community with its perpetual failure in Pakistan-specific antics.

Fully tainted with gross human rights violations, Modi's government frustration is evident and now it is vying to shift its strategic weight on the international arena amid growing tense ties between China and United States (US).

Former Afghan military was trained and the notorious spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) equipped ex-Afghan intelligence operators and mercenaries from anti-Taliban elements in Afghanistan.

This evil nexus was manipulated through different proxies in Pakistan for terrorist activities and also to push for such activities inside Afghanistan and put blame on Taliban.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) also known as the Quad, was a security dialogue initiated during 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with support of the US, Australia and India.

Modi's led government eyed QUAD as a platform to furnish its hidden agenda of countering Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific region, linking two oceans and different continents, makes it of vital importance as according to the Unite Nations report, about 42 percent of the world's exports and 38 percent of global imports would cross the region during 2021.

Perturbed at the ever growing Pakistan-China strategic partnership and to counter Chinese influence in Asia and beyond, Delhi's reliance on other players had increased.

With machinations to create hurdles in Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative, it focuses on hampering regional connectivity and trade.

The country had been sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to target the flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor by exploiting Afghan soil.

But despite its efforts to thrust its sham influence on the world stage, India still views the new alliances with doubts, and would not let any opportunity slip down to mold the emerging situation in the region and beyond for its well-known designs against Pakistan and China.

