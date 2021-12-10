UrduPoint.com

Humorist Poets Enthrall Audience At Sargodha University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A literary evening with renowned urdu poets from across the country enthralled the audience at the cricket ground, University of Sargodha.

A large number of students enjoyed the evening titled 'Shab-e-Mazaah', full of humorist poetry, satire and signing in a cultural ambience.

The event was presided over by world famous literary person Anwar Masood, while Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Syed Salman Gillani were among the chief guests. Renowned Urdu and Punjabi humorist poets from across the country including Badar Munir, Ashfaq Ahmad Virk, Murli Chohan, Dr Tahir Shaheer, Saeed Iqbal Saadi, Aziz Faisal and Khalil Sahir, put the event in limelight.

Anwar Masood highlighted the narrative to curb extremist approaches, thought and behaviour through social interaction.

UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazher said that activities like the mushaira could help explore, protect and promote the literary and cultural aspects of society.

