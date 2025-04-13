Humorous poetry sitting to be arranged on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) District administration Faisalabad would organize a humorous poetry sitting (Mazahiya Mushaira) at Jinnah Garden here on Monday, April 14, 2025 to mark Punjab Culture Day.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir and Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary will attend it as guests of honor.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the poetry sitting would commence after Maghrib prayers and renowned poets from all over the country including Zahid Fakhri, Salman Gilani, Khalid Masood Khan, Tahir Shaheer, Ahmed Saeed, Arif Bukhari, Veer Sipahi, Dr.

Badr Munir and Saleem Akhtar would present their witty and laughter-filled poetry to entertain the audience.

According to Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, the humorous poetry night is a highlight of Punjab cultural celebrations. This event would also help in promoting the vibrant and diverse aspects of Punjab’s heritage.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been finalized and the event is open for general public.

He invited the residents of Faisalabad to attend and enjoy the evening full of laughter, culture and poetic brilliance under the spring skies of Jinnah Garden.