UrduPoint.com

Humorous Poets Enthrall Audience At IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Humorous poets enthrall audience at IIUI

A Mushaira held in connection with the Extravaganza 2022 at the administration block ground of International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday enthralled the audience as poetry lovers packed a vast area to listen to the famous humorous poets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A Mushaira held in connection with the Extravaganza 2022 at the administration block ground of International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday enthralled the audience as poetry lovers packed a vast area to listen to the famous humorous poets.

A big number of male and female students were on cloud nine as Anwar Masood ruled the session with his unique dialect and witty poetry.

He also presided over the Mushaira, which was earlier announced open by President IIUI Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

Syed Salman Gillani, with his laudable sound and specific style of poetry presentation, caught the special attraction of the audience.

Dr Inam ul Haq Javed was ineffable with his full-of-life expression and satire in a humorous manner. Khalid Masood was cheered for his lively poetry and famous poems.

Aziz Faisal and Badar Munir set the tone at the start as their funny poetry entertained the audience.

The participating poets appreciated the management for exquisitely organizing the activity.

The Mushaira was also attended by Member board of the Governors of IIUI and famous scholar Dr. Aamir Tuaseen, IIUI Vice President, Deans, DGs, heads of the departments, students advisors, provosts faculty members, IIUI employees and a large number of the students.

The activity was moderated by Dr Humaira Ashfaq, a professor of urdu as well as a Provost female.

In the end, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature Dr Najiba Arif thanked all the poets for attending the activity and enthralling students with their poetry.

She said such activities were life signs and as important as studies.

Related Topics

Male International Islamic University All Love

Recent Stories

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging chall ..

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging challenges: Dr Iqrar

1 minute ago
 US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, suppor ..

US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

1 minute ago
 World Famous Singer Celine Dion Says She is Affect ..

World Famous Singer Celine Dion Says She is Affected by the Stiff-Person Syndrom ..

1 minute ago
 80 minors bailed after deadly protests in Chad

80 minors bailed after deadly protests in Chad

1 minute ago
 Rice returns to England training at World Cup afte ..

Rice returns to England training at World Cup after illness absence

4 minutes ago
 Arctic to Contribute More to Global Energy Transit ..

Arctic to Contribute More to Global Energy Transition Soon - Russian Diplomat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.