Humorous poets enthrall audience at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A Mushaira held in connection with the Extravaganza 2022 at the administration block ground of International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday enthralled the audience as poetry lovers packed a vast area to listen to the famous humorous poets.

A big number of male and female students were on cloud nine as Anwar Masood ruled the session with his unique dialect and witty poetry.

He also presided over the Mushaira, which was earlier announced open by President IIUI Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

Syed Salman Gillani, with his laudable sound and specific style of poetry presentation, caught the special attraction of the audience.

Dr Inam ul Haq Javed was ineffable with his full-of-life expression and satire in a humorous manner. Khalid Masood was cheered for his lively poetry and famous poems.

Aziz Faisal and Badar Munir set the tone at the start as their funny poetry entertained the audience.

The participating poets appreciated the management for exquisitely organizing the activity.

The Mushaira was also attended by Member board of the Governors of IIUI and famous scholar Dr. Aamir Tuaseen, IIUI Vice President, Deans, DGs, heads of the departments, students advisors, provosts faculty members, IIUI employees and a large number of the students.

The activity was moderated by Dr Humaira Ashfaq, a professor of urdu as well as a Provost female.

In the end, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature Dr Najiba Arif thanked all the poets for attending the activity and enthralling students with their poetry.

She said such activities were life signs and as important as studies.