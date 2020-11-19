UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunaid Criticizes Provincial Govt For Piles Of Garbage

Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Chief Hunaid Lakhani Thursday said there were piles of rubbish everywhere in Karachi except for a few covered areas.

In a press statement, he alleged that instead of focusing on the cleanliness of the city, the entire focus of the Sindh government was on collecting money and holding press conferences based on lies.

He said the provincial government had always taken revenge on the people of Karachi for not voting for them.

The PTI leader said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and this city generated revenue for the whole country but still no facilities were given to the people of Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

