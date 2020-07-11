UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunaid Lakhani Distributes Cheques Among Building Victims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hunaid Lakhani distributes cheques among building victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Saturday distributed cheques among the victims of a five-storey building which had collapsed a few days ago in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis.

He said this financial assistance would help the victims only to pay their rents for a few days, said a news release.

Hunaid said that they would help try to have them back their homes.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Baitul Mal to help and assist if anyoneis in misery and under difficult circumstances.

Related Topics

Sindh Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

17 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

48 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

2 hours ago

Russia Scrambles 2 Fighters to Intercept US Spy Je ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.