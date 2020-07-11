Hunaid Lakhani distributes cheques among building victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Saturday distributed cheques among the victims of a five-storey building which had collapsed a few days ago in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis.

He said this financial assistance would help the victims only to pay their rents for a few days, said a news release.

Hunaid said that they would help try to have them back their homes.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Baitul Mal to help and assist if anyoneis in misery and under difficult circumstances.