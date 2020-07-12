Hunaid Lakhani distributes cheques among families of PSX martyrs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh, Hunaid Lakhani, on Sunday gave out cheques to the families of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) secruity guards, who embraced martyrdom in psx attack.

He distributed cheques of Rs2 lacs among the bereaved families of the security guards, according to a news release here.

Hunaid Lakhani talking to media persons said the amount had been given out on the directives of the prime minister by the Baitul Mal Sindh.

He said the terrorists attacked the PSX to hit hard the economy of the country.

"Terrorists were trying to destablise the peace of the country," he said, adding those who fought and laid lives to save the country from terrorists were martyrs and a martyr never dies.