UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunaid Lakhani Distributes Cheques Among Families Of PSX Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Hunaid Lakhani distributes cheques among families of PSX martyrs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh, Hunaid Lakhani, on Sunday gave out cheques to the families of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) secruity guards, who embraced martyrdom in psx attack.

He distributed cheques of Rs2 lacs among the bereaved families of the security guards, according to a news release here.

Hunaid Lakhani talking to media persons said the amount had been given out on the directives of the prime minister by the Baitul Mal Sindh.

He said the terrorists attacked the PSX to hit hard the economy of the country.

"Terrorists were trying to destablise the peace of the country," he said, adding those who fought and laid lives to save the country from terrorists were martyrs and a martyr never dies.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Stock Exchange Sunday Media From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

42 minutes ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

1 hour ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

2 hours ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.