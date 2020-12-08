UrduPoint.com
Hunaid Lakhani Urges People To Stay Home, Stay Safe

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Hunaid Lakhani urges people to stay home, stay safe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Sindh Baitul Mal Hunaid Lakhani has called upon the people to remain at homes to keep themselves and their families safe from Covid-19.

He said that the cases of coronavirus were more recorded in the month of November instead of October.

He said that previous month there were 6000 coronavirus cases and this time were recorded 28000 cases.

Hunaid implored the people to strictly follow government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and limit themselves within their homes.

More Stories From Pakistan

