Hunaid Lakhani urges Traffic Police for road safety to prevent accidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hunaid Lakhani on Friday called upon the Traffic Police for launching an effective road safety campaign to prevent road accidents in the metropolis.

While expressing his concerns over not containing the traffic accidents in the city, he said that 80 percent of motorcyclists become the victims of road accidents.

He urged the Traffic Police to also pay its attention towards the fitness of vehicles as per traffic laws.