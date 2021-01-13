Hunaid Lakhani visits free medical camp

Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Wednesday visited a free medical camp set up in Landhi Jail Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Wednesday visited a free medical camp set up in Landhi Jail Karachi.

The medical camp was established by the Hussain Lakhani Trust and Hospital.

Many prisoners availed the facility of free medicines and medical examinations at the camp, according to a communiqu.

Jail Superintendent Malik Muhammad Aslam and Raheel Lakhani were also present on the occasion.

The medical camp aimed at providing free medical-care to the prisoners affected by climate change.