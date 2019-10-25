Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) names its center after Pakistani scientist

The Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) has established "Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center" at its main campus in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, Peoples Republic of China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) has established "Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center" at its main campus in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, Peoples Republic of China.

A senior official of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University in announcement here Friday said an opening ceremony of the facility was held on October 24, on the occasion of 5th Annual Bio-TCM International Conference.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, along with Chinese Government officials, Mayor of Huanhua, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director of ICCBS - University of Karachi were attended the ceremony.

"This center is indeed a humble recognition of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman's tremendous scientific contributions in the field of traditional medicine, and his leadership of developing scientific collaboration between the two countries," Wei Wang, Furong Distinguished Professor at Hunan University of Chinese Medicine was quoted to have said on the occasion.

The Chinese scientist was further said to had attributed the event as also a celebration of the induction of Prof.

Rahman in the highest honour of fellowship of Chinese academy of Sciences.

The HUCM is one of the largest public sector universities of China, recognized internationally for excellence and quality of research, with a large number of foreign students, including 500 Pakistan scholars on roll.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, speaking on the occasion, said that this was indeed a historical occasion, as this is the only center in China named after a Pakistani scholar.

This, he said makes the research center a major milestone in the history of two countries, and certainly a befitting tribute to the life-long contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman in the field of science and technology.

According to ICCBS official the largest University of Malaysia, Universiti Teknology Mara, UITM has already established a research center in the name of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman - known as "Atta-ur-Rahman Institute of Natural Product Discovery (AuRins)." Currently, Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman is serving as Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Vice Chairman on Prime Minister's Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, and Co-Chairman, Task Force on Information Technology.