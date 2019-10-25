UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunan University Of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) Names Its Center After Pakistani Scientist

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) names its center after Pakistani scientist

The Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) has established "Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center" at its main campus in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, Peoples Republic of China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) has established "Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center" at its main campus in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, Peoples Republic of China.

A senior official of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University in announcement here Friday said an opening ceremony of the facility was held on October 24, on the occasion of 5th Annual Bio-TCM International Conference.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, along with Chinese Government officials, Mayor of Huanhua, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director of ICCBS - University of Karachi were attended the ceremony.

"This center is indeed a humble recognition of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman's tremendous scientific contributions in the field of traditional medicine, and his leadership of developing scientific collaboration between the two countries," Wei Wang, Furong Distinguished Professor at Hunan University of Chinese Medicine was quoted to have said on the occasion.

The Chinese scientist was further said to had attributed the event as also a celebration of the induction of Prof.

Rahman in the highest honour of fellowship of Chinese academy of Sciences.

The HUCM is one of the largest public sector universities of China, recognized internationally for excellence and quality of research, with a large number of foreign students, including 500 Pakistan scholars on roll.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, speaking on the occasion, said that this was indeed a historical occasion, as this is the only center in China named after a Pakistani scholar.

This, he said makes the research center a major milestone in the history of two countries, and certainly a befitting tribute to the life-long contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman in the field of science and technology.

According to ICCBS official the largest University of Malaysia, Universiti Teknology Mara, UITM has already established a research center in the name of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman - known as "Atta-ur-Rahman Institute of Natural Product Discovery (AuRins)." Currently, Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman is serving as Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Vice Chairman on Prime Minister's Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, and Co-Chairman, Task Force on Information Technology.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Technology China Road Changsha Malaysia October Karachi University Event Government

Recent Stories

U.S. jobless claims decrease last week

3 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US Interna ..

3 minutes ago

Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers in Russia ..

3 minutes ago

NATO's support to Afghanistan remains ' steadfast' ..

3 minutes ago

Search operations held in provincial capital

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.