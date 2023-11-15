Open Menu

Hunar Foundation Technical Education Institute Dodhial Worth 400 Mln Rupees Nears Completion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Hunar Foundation Technical Education Institute Dodhial worth 400 mln rupees nears completion

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chairman Hunar Foundation Aslam Khaliq Wednesday conducted a thorough evaluation of the construction progress at the Hanif Gor Campus in Dodial where former chairman Association of Builders And Developers Of Pakistan (ABAD) and former Senior Vice President FPCCI Hanif Gor himself present, who is personally financing the project with 400 million rupees.

The campus, under the auspices of the Hunar Foundation, is dedicated to offering technical education and training to underprivileged, unemployed youth, and students in line with contemporary requirements.

During the visit, Project Manager Mudasir Taj provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction activities. Chairman Aslam Khaliq underscored the foundation's commitment to providing technical education, stating that since its establishment in 2010, the foundation has already extended its support to thousands of young individuals through ten institutes. Notably, an additional four institutes are scheduled to be completed in various regions of the country by February 2024.

He emphasized a pivotal message, asserting that possessing a degree may lead to unemployment and hunger, but those equipped with practical skills can always secure a livelihood.

Hanif Gor shared insights into the global reach of the Hunar Foundation, having collaborated with 89 countries. This collaboration facilitates opportunities for young graduates to explore employment prospects abroad, contribute to the national economy, and provide financial support to their families.

In light of the prevailing economic challenges and rising unemployment rates, Hanif Gor underscored the growing significance of technical education in addressing these issues. The efforts of the Hunar Foundation and its collaborators are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals, opening avenues for skill development, employment, and economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit Young Progress Lead February May Million Employment

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

39 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

60 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

6 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

15 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

15 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan