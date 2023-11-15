Hunar Foundation Technical Education Institute Dodhial worth 400 mln rupees nears completion

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chairman Hunar Foundation Aslam Khaliq Wednesday conducted a thorough evaluation of the construction progress at the Hanif Gor Campus in Dodial where former chairman Association of Builders And Developers Of Pakistan (ABAD) and former Senior Vice President FPCCI Hanif Gor himself present, who is personally financing the project with 400 million rupees.

The campus, under the auspices of the Hunar Foundation, is dedicated to offering technical education and training to underprivileged, unemployed youth, and students in line with contemporary requirements.

During the visit, Project Manager Mudasir Taj provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction activities. Chairman Aslam Khaliq underscored the foundation's commitment to providing technical education, stating that since its establishment in 2010, the foundation has already extended its support to thousands of young individuals through ten institutes. Notably, an additional four institutes are scheduled to be completed in various regions of the country by February 2024.

He emphasized a pivotal message, asserting that possessing a degree may lead to unemployment and hunger, but those equipped with practical skills can always secure a livelihood.

Hanif Gor shared insights into the global reach of the Hunar Foundation, having collaborated with 89 countries. This collaboration facilitates opportunities for young graduates to explore employment prospects abroad, contribute to the national economy, and provide financial support to their families.

In light of the prevailing economic challenges and rising unemployment rates, Hanif Gor underscored the growing significance of technical education in addressing these issues. The efforts of the Hunar Foundation and its collaborators are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals, opening avenues for skill development, employment, and economic growth.