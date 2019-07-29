Hunarkada concludes six week workshop with exhibition of artworks

Hunarkada college of visual and performing arts Monday organized an exhibition under its regular feature for children 'Bazeecha' where artwork of different genres from participants aged 4-14 were displayed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Hunarkada college of visual and performing arts Monday organized an exhibition under its regular feature for children 'Bazeecha' where artwork of different genres from participants aged 4-14 were displayed.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for climate change Zartaj Gul who commended the creative work by young minds.

Speaking at the occasion, Zartaj Gul said it was encouraging to see that young minds of the country think creatively.

"The video on artwork created by these kids can be used in our awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags in country which is going to implement from August 14", she added.

She said the society's growth can be measured by the thinking patterns of its young generation as they shape the future of the country.

Lauding the services of Hunarkada in field of arts, she said Hunarkada was providing a good platform to flourish for those young artists who were keen to choose art as professional career instead of business or engineering.

Minister later distributed honorary certificates among the participants if the workshop.

Bazeecha, summer school by Hunarkada conducted a series of 6 week long workshops in various disciplines of visual and performing arts with leading professionals of the respective fields.

The workshops concluded with the exhibition where participants of the workshops displayed their best in the form of drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and film.

Hunerkada was one of the oldest art centres of the Capital that offered degree and short-term courses in Fine Arts and Design and has produced over 300 graduates in last decade. It has also trained more than 3,000 young enthusiasts in its short courses.