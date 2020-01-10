Hunarmand Pakistan Programme to be a milestone in imparting quality professional training to youth: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Rs 30 billion 'Hunarmand Pakistan Programme' would prove to be a milestone in imparting quality professional training to the yout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Rs 30 billion 'Hunarmand Pakistan Programme' would prove to be a milestone in imparting quality professional training to the youth.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan impressed the youth through his vision, steadfastness and ideology who were frustrated over the corruption and dynastic politics in Pakistan.

She said that youth were precious asset of the nation and they played a key role in victory of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in the 2018 general elections. She said that Imran Khan was hope of the youth and he wanted to give them training in multiple skills.

She said under the programme, around 75 smart class rooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education .

The SAPM said that for the first time in history of Pakistan, steps have been taken to provide technical training to the students of seminaries.

She said that constitution of National Accreditation Council would help improve standard of professional training in the country. The government, she added, also planed to establish five Centers of Excellence under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

She said for the first time history of Pakistan, steps have been taken to provide technical training to the students of seminaries. She said that70 seminaries would be equipped with technical educational facilitiesunder the programme.