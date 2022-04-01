Hundred percent population of Punjab enjoying health card facility :Dr Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards has been distributed to the 100 per cent population of the province according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was chairing the 7th Cabinet Standing Committee meeting on Universal Health Insurance along with Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht here on Friday.

Both ministers reviewed in detail the treatment facilities under the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in empaneled public and private hospitals in Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that so far one million people have received free treatment from empaneled public and private hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise to provide free health facilities to the all population of the province.

"We have tried our best to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Card," she said.

She informed that more than 800 public and private hospitals had been empaneled in Punjab for the card.

More than 5,000 patients every day were receiving free medical treatment through the facility, the minister said.

Dr Yasmin said that so far, 175,000 people had availed free kidney treatment, 135,000 patients cataract and 27,000 patients availed cardiac treatment and thousands have availed free caesarean section through the card facility.

The finance minister said the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program would prove to be a game changer. He said the government had started a new era in healthcare by providing free health insurance facility to the whole population. He said the government had allocated a huge amount of Rs. 400 billion for the health card facility to the people of Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad, Special Secretary Finance Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr. Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and other officials attended the meeting.