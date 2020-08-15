UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Express Solidarity In Run For Kashmir Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

Hundreds of athletes of various games and people from different walk of life have expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the "Run for Kashmir Marathon" organized jointly by district administration and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Peshawar Sports Complex

Players with disabilities along with hundreds of athletes from various games turned up showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir during their participation in the Run for Kashmir Marathon. The participants held national flags and flags of Kashmir, wearing T-shirts inscribed with "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Ran a marathon in the city to express their solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, who have been subjected to a brutal year-long curfew in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) by Indian forces and engaged in their brutality by killing innocent Kashmiris children, youth and women.

A large number of people from different games turned up to cheer for the runners, while the participating athletes, including professional racers, amateurs, youngsters and some elderly people seemed energetic.

Pakistan's No. 1 junior squash player Komal Khan and South Asian gold medalist in Karate Murad Khan, both hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, carried the national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir during the start of the marathon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Assistant Commissioner Miss Shamoona, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Niamat Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, national and international players led the Run for Kashmir Marathon Race for 1km, 2km, 3,km, 5km, 21km and 42 km.

The race began at 5.30 pm and continued up until 7.00 pm before a stunning firework. The Peshawar Sports Complex was also beautifully illuminated with colourful lights in connection with the 74rd Independence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner with other Assistance Commissioner, DG Sports and Miss Rashida Ghaznavi distributed T-shirts among all the participants of the Run for Kashmir Marathon.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak said Pakistan would always stand with the Kashmiris until their freedom.

The hundreds of athletes including national, international, and professional athletes turned up for the Run for Kashmir Marathon showing that the youth have special love with the people of Kashmir, Asfandyar Khan Khattak told media men. He said they, along with the athletes and spectators expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Asfandyar lauding the Kashmiris one year long struggle against Article 370's revocation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir said Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said the Run for Kashmir Marathon is aimed at reiterating Pakistan's commitment to always support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. Soon after the marathon ends, the athletes chanted slogans and condemned the "Indian terrorism" in illegally occupied valley.

They said freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people would soon bear fruit.

