Hundreds Held Over Violation Of Laws During Eid-ul-Azha Holidays

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The Punjab police arrested hundreds of people during the Eid holidays on different chrges including illegal collection of sacrificial animals' hides, burning of 'siri-pae' (heads and limbs) at public places, jubilant firing, wheelie-doing and kite flying, etc.

A spokesman for police said here on Wednesday that 233 cases were registered against those who illegally collected animals' hides, while 193 accused were arrested.

Over 150 cases were lodged over burning of siri-pae of sacrificial animals on the public places, and 161 accused were arrested. Also, 990 cases were registered for setting up illegal cattle markets across the province and 1,034 accused were arrested.

More than 100 cases of burning of heads and limbs at public places were registered in Lahore, and 70 accused were arrested.

Likewise, 847 cases were registered in provincial capital for setting up illegal cattle markets and 856 accused were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 191 cases of one-wheeling were registered across the province and 213 accused were arrested. A total of 135 cases were registered against the perpetrators of jubilant firing and 75 accused were arrested.

Around 344 cases were registered over kite-flying and 350 accused were arrested.

A crackdown on wheelie-doing, firing into the air, kite flying and other violations would continue in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, the spokesperson added.

