Hundreds Of Ailing Orphans Heal Up Under Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship Program In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Under the spirit to deliver free medical treatment to orphans and other deserving kids belonging to the downtrodden class, UK based NGO Muslim Hands International, under its mass Orphan Sponsorship Program, conducted the first General Medical Check-up and Screening Camp 2025 at DHQ Hospital, Mirpur, in collaboration with the Pakistan Medical Association.
"This milestone initiative aligns with Article 24 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which guarantees every child’s right to the highest attainable standard of health and access to quality healthcare services to the ailing humanity mostly the orphans", said Head Media Wing Muslim Hands International Qamar Atta Raja while talking to APP here on Tuesday.
Elaborating, Atta,said "more than 100 orphan children received comprehensive medical check-ups during the camp, ensuring their physical well-being and enabling them to continue pursuing their educational and life goals with full strength and confidence".
"To further support the children’s holistic development, the program also incorporated discussions on patriotism and national pride, fostering a strong sense of identity, belonging, and civic responsibility", he underlined.
Atta said that this comprehensive approach reflects Muslim Hands’ unwavering commitment to not only safeguarding the health of orphaned children but also nurturing their emotional, social, and moral development.
"By providing consistent healthcare access, education, and emotional support, Muslim Hands is determined to continue to stand at the forefront of promoting health equity, child rights, and future opportunity for some of the most vulnerable children in Pakistan", he concluded.
