Hundreds of bags of govt flour recovered from warehouses in Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Hundreds of bags of government flour were recovered from warehouses in the factory situated at the famous Karkhano Market.

Talking to media during his raid at the godowns, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan said that a large number of bags of government flour were illegally stored in godowns and recovered all the sacks dumped into these warehouses.

Acting on a tip-off, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samira Saba conducted a surprise raid on three godowns in Karkhano Markets and recovered the government flour that was illegally stored in the godowns.

She said that three persons were arrested and hundreds of sacks of government flour were taken into government custody. The investigation of the arrested persons is going on and further action will be taken on the information received, she added.