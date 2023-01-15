UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Bags Of Govt Flour Recovered From Warehouses In Karkhano Market

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Hundreds of bags of government flour were recovered from warehouses in the factory situated at the famous Karkhano Market.

Talking to media during his raid at the godowns, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan said that a large number of bags of government flour were illegally stored in godowns and recovered all the sacks dumped into these warehouses.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan said that in the provincial capital Peshawar, the district administration Peshawar raided the warehouses of the factory and recovered a large number of bags of government flour.

The district administration Peshawar as directed by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, is working actively against illegal hoardings to make the flour price hike besides creating shortage of the flour.

The district administration is inspecting the supply of government flour to flour mills and flour dealers' shops in the markets on a daily basis in order to ensure proper distribution, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan said.

Acting on a tip-off, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samira Saba conducted a surprise raid on three godowns in Karkhano Markets and recovered the government flour that was illegally stored in the godowns.

She said that three persons were arrested and hundreds of sacks of government flour were taken into government custody. The investigation of the arrested persons is going on and further action will be taken on the information received, she added.

