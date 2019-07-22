UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Contract Employees Of HPHU Will Be Regularized: Vice Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Hundreds of contract employees of HPHU will be regularized: Vice Chancellor

Decision has been taken to regularize hundreds of contract employees of Hari Pur Hazara University (HPHU)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Decision has been taken to regularize hundreds of contract employees of Hari Pur Hazara University (HPHU).Vice Chancellor Hari Pur University has assured the contract employees their contract will not be abolished in December and they all will work on regular basis.Vice Chancellor HPHU Professor Dr Anwar ul Hassan has said it is the need of hour all the universities of the country take measures to become self reliant besides imparting education.

Standard of education and merit should not be compromised. Assistance cam be sought from academy of Industry Coordination for sorting out financial problems of university.He said grant amounting to Rs 1.5 billion has been provided by the government for the university which will help overcome several problems.In an exclusive interview he said Monday that perhaps he will be the first person who hastarted taking interest in sorting out the problems of university.

It was his desire that such projects should be evolved which should not only be instrumental in enhancing the potential of the university but also should generate resources.

He disclosed that initial work for construction of research centre, hostel, library and Primary school in the university has been completed.

The work will start soon on regular basis.Regarding primary school he said why the children of university staff and teachers should get education from other schools. These all facilities will be available to th3em in their own university.

This will not only increase the sources of income but also will act as a major step in eradicating unemployment.He said two syndicates were organized during the holy month of Ramazan which was a difficult project but these have been completed now.He said that the most difficult project is regularizing project contract employees and work is underway on this count round the clock.

Contract of hundreds of employees will expire in December. But no employee will be removed from service and all will be regularized.

