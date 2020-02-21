Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdraw cases against them

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 100 corrupt people have applied against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw cases as a result of enforcement of alleged amendments to NAB ordinance by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) More than 100 corrupt people have applied against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw cases as a result of enforcement of alleged amendments to NAB ordinance by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

Imran Khan amended the NAB ordinance to give relief to corrupt people and enacted the presidential ordinance, as a result, the powers were withdrawn from the NAB officials and gave the corrupt people an open wavier of corruption.NAB sources have said that as a result of alleged amendments in Law 100 corrupt people have applied against NAB, references have been filed in the Accountability Court (AC) against these 100 people and however , according to the new Law, the AC cannot hear the cases against these corrupt people.

The sources have told that these 100 corrupt people, who applied against NAB, have looted 500 billion rupees and the cases against them in the AC were in the last stages.

Billions of rupees were spent on an investigation against these 100 corrupt people and that also got wasted.