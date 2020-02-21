UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Corrupt Elements Appeal NAB To Withdraw Cases Against Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:49 PM

Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdraw cases against them

More than 100 corrupt people have applied against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw cases as a result of enforcement of alleged amendments to NAB ordinance by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) More than 100 corrupt people have applied against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw cases as a result of enforcement of alleged amendments to NAB ordinance by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

Imran Khan amended the NAB ordinance to give relief to corrupt people and enacted the presidential ordinance, as a result, the powers were withdrawn from the NAB officials and gave the corrupt people an open wavier of corruption.NAB sources have said that as a result of alleged amendments in Law 100 corrupt people have applied against NAB, references have been filed in the Accountability Court (AC) against these 100 people and however , according to the new Law, the AC cannot hear the cases against these corrupt people.

The sources have told that these 100 corrupt people, who applied against NAB, have looted 500 billion rupees and the cases against them in the AC were in the last stages.

Billions of rupees were spent on an investigation against these 100 corrupt people and that also got wasted.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption National Accountability Bureau From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day durin ..

2 minutes ago

Upper house's committee discusses ZARRA 2020

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Rising Violence in Idlib May Trigger New Migrant I ..

7 minutes ago

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Par ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.