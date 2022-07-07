Hundreds of disputes/cases resolved in first three months through IRD: Ombudsman

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday said that hundreds of disputes/cases have been resolved in first three months through Informal Dispute Resolution (IRD) mechanism, which were resolved without expense of either party and with their mutual consent through mediation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday said that hundreds of disputes/cases have been resolved in first three months through Informal Dispute Resolution (IRD) mechanism, which were resolved without expense of either party and with their mutual consent through mediation.

He said that it was his dream to resolve public disputes through consultative/mediation process which has proved to be successful and has been greatly appreciated by all and sundry.

He was addressing the Investigating Officers on the successful implementation of pilot project on IRD mechanism through a video link.

During the meeting, presentations were made by the Incharge Regional Office (RO) Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Incharge Regional Office Quetta, Ghulam Sarwar Brohi, Incharge RO Kharan Shehzada Allaudin and Registrar WMS, Saqib Khan.

These officers shared their experiences in resolving disputes through IRD and also highlighted its importance in provision of speedy and inexpensive justice.

The Registrar Head Office informed that the issues of Al-Safa Heights Islamabad regarding repair of lift, provision of water facility and issue of cleanliness was resolved with the management of building and residents.

The Incharge RO Quetta, informed that more than Rs.

35 crore dues of SSGPL Quetta were generated from consumers of a certain area through mediation who had earlier denied to make payment of gas bills.

The Incharge RO Kharan informed that Kharan was a backward division but he managed to get installed 70 gas meters through IRD.

He also said that the dormant Utility Stores in Kharan, Noshki and Chaghi were made functional, ptv transmissions in Kharan were revived after a long time, payment of BISP dues made to more than 200 ladies, resolved issue of corruption in payment of BISP dues to poor and uneducated people, arranged for payment of wages to the laborers of Garok Dam, disbursed relief packages to poor people of Kharan, Noshki and Chaghi offered by Islamic Relief Qatar and UAE.

The other issues resolved ranged from grant of pensionary benefit to widows, payments to labourers/contractors, problem of students with their respective universities/HEC, installation of feeders/transformers/electricity poles, issuance of CNICs and improvement in cellular phone network.

The Federal Ombudsman appreciated the efforts of these officers in resolving public disputes in a successful manner through IRD mechanism.

He directed all the IOs to resolve 10-15 disputes/cases each month through this mechanism.