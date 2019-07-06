Hundreds of families throng Mango Festival

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Hundreds of families and students visited the Mango Festival 2019 , here on Saturday.

Principal Sadiq Egerton College Hameedullah Siddique was chief guest on the second day of the festival.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif Ali, addressing the participants, said that the university was not only imparting education but also focusing on character building of students.

Educationist Mian Muhammad Jahangir said 'Emotion Control Societies' should be formed among students. Such societies are of vital importance for creating and promoting sense of tolerance.

Principal Sadiq Egerton College Dr Hameedullah highlighted importance of qualified faculty so that students could idealise teachers.

A delegation of Chinese nationals also visited the Mango Festival and expressed interest in different varieties of the exotic fruit.

A competition on mango eating was also arranged which was highly admired by the participants.

Kids also enjoyed at Fun-Land.

MNA Iftikhar Nazeer, MPA Haji Ata-ur-Rehman and many others also joined the second day ceremonies.

According to MNSUA Ali Raza Sargana, mango dishes contests would be held on Sunday, July 7.

At the final ceremony, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam and Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi would be the chief guest.