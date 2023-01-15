Hundreds of illegal hoarded bags of flour recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar has recovered hundreds of illegally hoarded bags of official flour from godowns at Karkhano Market here the other day said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has accelerated the pace of crackdown on hoarders and besides conducting raids on the shops of atta dealers and flour mills also monitoring flour supply to the market.

In this connection, on a tip, a team of the district administration headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sumaira Saba conducted raids on three godowns at Karkhano Market wherein official flour was hoarded.

Expressing anguish over the hoarding of official flour, the AAC ordered the arrest of three persons and took hundreds of illegally hoarded bags of official flour into possession.

Investigation from the arrested persons was continued and further legal proceedings would be initiated in light of information obtained from them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of district administration for inspection of flour mills, atta dealers and godowns on daily basis and initiation of legal action over any illegal activity.