Hundreds Of Illegal Immigrants Living In Jamshoro

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 09:46 PM

As many as 633 illegal immigrants mainly of Afghan origin are staying in different parts of Jamshoro district, according to the statistics compiled by the local authorities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) As many as 633 illegal immigrants mainly of Afghan origin are staying in different parts of Jamshoro district, according to the statistics compiled by the local authorities.

An official informed here on Monday that 565 Afghanis, 9 Bengalis and 59 people of different nationalities were living in Jamshoro.

According to him, a majority of them lived in Manjhand taluka which had 328 foreign inhabitants lacking visas for their stay.

Likewise, 139 illegal immigrants were living in Sehwan and 86 in Thana Bula Khan talukas, he added.

The official said the immigrants had been asked to return to the countries of their origin.

