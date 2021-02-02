Hundreds of illegal structures demolished in Hazro

In a massive anti-encroachment operation carried out by tehsil municipal administration Hazro, scores of fences, sheds and other encroachments were demolished to pave way for smooth flow of traffic in the city

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :In a massive anti-encroachment operation carried out by tehsil municipal administration Hazro, scores of fences, sheds and other encroachments were demolished to pave way for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration carried out the anti-encroachment operation with the assistance of Punjab highway department, public health engineering department, district administration and Police. During the operation, all sunshades, grills, walls and extended portions of shops were razed to the ground with heavy machinery, while meat stalls, cabins and pushcarts set up on footpaths were confiscated.

During the drive against encroachment mafia, several cabins, birds' cages, food stalls and chairs and tables of tea kiosks were confiscated by the authorities at Hattain chowk, Jehanin chowk, Tarbela chowk, Fowara chowk, toll tax chowk, Dua chowk, Stadium chowk and Gondal mandi chowk.

Cemented slabs were also removed from rain drains which were placed by owners of meat shops. The authorities also demolished several food stalls and tea kiosks set up over rain drains by shop owners purge the main roads.

The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

During operation, fine of Rs 10,000 each was imposed on two encroachers and of Rs 5,000 each on two other encroachers.

Briefing the newsmen about the gigantic anti-encroachment operation launched by local administration, Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen has said that the tehsil municipal administration has planned week long operation against the encroachment mafia to remove all the moveable and immovable encroachments from the town especially on intercity link roads which were causing traffic gridlocks.

She said that warning was already issued to the traders, shopkeepers and business circle to remove their respective encroachments voluntarily and all those who challenge the writ of the state would have to face the music under which not only encroachments would be razed but they would also face legal action.

She said that Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments, illegal as well as unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favor.

She said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.