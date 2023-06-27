Open Menu

Hundreds Of Interns To Work As Additional Field Assistants In Cotton Areas From Next Month

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Monday that hundreds of interns would be deputed as additional field assistants in cotton-growing areas of South Punjab to extend guidelines to farmers under an Rs150 million project.

Under this project of the Punjab agriculture department, the interns from agriculture departments of different universities would be paid Rs 20,000 per month, however, they would join the assignment from July 3, 2023, after completing training, Saqib Ali said while presiding over a meeting to speed up proceedings on Punjab government's internship programmes, meant to strengthen on-field advisory services for flawless cotton crop management and enhanced production.

Vice Chancellor Muhammed Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, Additional Secretary of Task Force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, Dean Faculty Dr Shafqat Saeed, focal persons of internship program from universities were present while divisional and district officials of the agriculture department joined the meeting online.

Interns would be deputed as additional field assistants by July 3 and their performance would be monitored daily, the secretary of agriculture said.

It would be an opportunity for interns to work under the supervision of field assistants to get their hands on pest scouting, crop inspections, technical guidance and overall extending advisory services to cotton farmers, he added.

