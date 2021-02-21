UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of JI Local Leaders Joins PTI In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) ::Member National Assembly Bashir Khan has announced Rs. 100 million for the construction of village Ghund road, which is in dilapidated condition and the villagers are facing hardship while going through.

Talking to a public meeting held in connection with hundreds of JI local leaders and workers joined PTI and expressed their confidence over MNA Bashir Khan who is working dedicatedly in his areas without any party affiliation.

Bashir Khan also announced transformers and other equipment to ensure uninterrupted electricity facilities to the people of the area.

He said PTI believes in services. He also assured that very soon an additional grant of Rs. 100 million would be released for improving the conditions of other roads in the area.

He also announced to widen the power transformers and roads for the villages of Spinke and Diagram as soon as possible. He also welcomed those joining PTI including Wahid, Zafar, Badshah, Asad Durani, Ali Akbar, Dr. Dawood of UC Bishgram.

More Stories From Pakistan

