Hundreds of Kashmiris arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Indian police in its massive crackdown have arrested hundreds of innocent Kashmiris across illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the massive arrests during house raids are aimed at creating a sense of fear among the Kashmiri people and force them to give up their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

The police have intensified the crackdown in the territory since R.R. Swain took over as the Director General of the force on Tuesday. He is known to be an RSS affiliate and has been assigned the task of forcefully imposing the Hindutva agenda of the extremist Hindu organization.

Those arrested during so-called search operations and house raids include Hurriyat leaders and activists as well as children, minors, youth, women and the elderly.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the ongoing arrest spree across the occupied territory.

It maintained that the Indian brutalities cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and they will continue their struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion. The APHC appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

They criticized the Modi regime for its failure to ensure the safety of the Kashmiri people.