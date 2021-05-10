(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Hundreds of children of working journalists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part in the two-day online 'Qirat' and 'Naat' competition, organized by the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad on the 27th and 28th nights of the blessed month of Ramazan.

The competition, perhaps, the first of its kind not only in Pakistan but in the entire world for journalists' kids was the part of NPC's annual mega event, 'Ramazan Family Festival'.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place at the vast NPC lawn but owing to the ongoing COVID-19 onslaught, it was decided to hold it on Zoom.

The NPC office-bearers, led by their President Shakeel Anjam and Secretary Anwar Raza worked diligently over the past two weeks to make the event a real success. In their endeavours, they were fully supported by the office-bearers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), particularly President Aamir Sajjad Syed and Acting General Secretary Tariq Ali Virk.

The NPC president said around 400 boys and girls aged between 4-16 years participated in the competition. He said the winner pocketed a cash prize of Rs 15,000, the runner-up Rs 10,000, and the third position-holder received Rs 5,000. "Besides, each participant was given Rs 1,000 as 'Eidi'," he added.

According to Shakeel, the credit to hold the contest on Zoom goes to former NPC president Afzal Butt. "We must acknowledge that it was he, who actually floated the idea.

"Initially, it was looking a herculean task but with Afzal Butt and Tariq Chaudhry's (another former NPC president) guidance and encouragement we managed to hold it quite successfully," he added.

Anwar Raza on the occasion said there had been several brainstorming sessions for holding the competition in a befitting manner. "We even held two back-to-back long-duration Zoom meetings wherein seasoned journalists chipped in to give their suggestions," he said.

"We really appreciate the NPC management for bringing over such a huge number of attendees to the Zoom 'Qirat' and 'Naat' competition. It is indeed a remarkable contribution to provide kids a platform to showcase their talent during this period of nothingness," senior journalist Muhammad Ashraf Wani said.

"When my kids heard about this contest they became excited. It was absolutely stunning to see them making preparations for the competition," journalist Tahir Ahmed said.

"It was amazing to see kids reciting the Holy Quran and Naats in sweet and melodious voices. I feel this activity will not only boost their confidence but also inculcate in them special love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)," Umar Hashmi, another journalist opined.

"It is heartening to note that the NPC has turned into a family club. Our kids are getting much-needed exposure," said the wife of a journalist.