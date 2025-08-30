Hundreds Of Lives Saved Due To Timely Measures By Security Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Hundreds of lives were saved due to timely actions of the security departments, rescue staff and other personnel, in the face of the worst flooding situation in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers.
On the orders of the Punjab chief minister, all relevant security departments remained active, drone surveillance was used for rescue in Sahiwal, drones were used to search for victims in the suburban areas, many people trapped in the flood relay were rescued. Lives and property were saved by the timely construction of a dam in Sheikhupura, dozens of villages, hundreds of livestock and agricultural lands were protected from floods due to government measures, flood relief and medical camps were busy in providing full support to the victims.
According to Punjab government official sources, more than 15,000 officers of Punjab Police and personnel are participating in the rescue and relief operation. Brave female officers and personnel of the forces are also helping in the evacuation and relief activities of the flood victims. According to an official source, the next two days are very critical. “There are reports that around 300,000 cusecs floodwater is likely to be released by India soon.
If it comes, it may cause massive devastation around Lahore.
The situation has worsened at Mohlanwal along the Multan Road, where water entered the locality and submerged many houses. This locality is also very near to the Ravi river.
The Punjab Police sources said that senior female police officers and personnel are shifting flood victims, equipment, and livestock to safe places. So far, only the Punjab Police has shifted a total of more than 90,700 flood victims to safe places.
They said that the security personnel have taken 38,130 men, 27,418 women and 25,176 children to safe places. and has also shifted more than 82,200 livestock stranded in flood-hit areas to safe places.
The rescue sources told APP that more than 5,000 people have been shifted to safe places in Lahore so far. More than 700 Punjab Police vehicles and 40 boats are being used to shift flood victims to safe places.
Meanwhile for Police, Punjab IG had also ordered the evacuation of people affected by the flood from the flood-hit areas, as well as rescue and relief activities to be further intensified.
