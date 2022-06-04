Hundreds of Pandit families flee Kashmir Valley

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit families left transit camps in the Kashmir Valley in the dead of night on Thursday and moved to Jammu.

Hours after a female teacher was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kulgam district on Tuesday, an organization of Kashmiri Pandit employees had threatened to leave the Kashmir Valley if the Indian government did not relocate them to safer places in 24 hours.

The transit camps looked deserted on Friday as hundreds of employees moved to Jammu. At the highly guarded Sheikhpora transit camp in Badgam, which used to house nearly 400 migrant families, only 30 families stayed back to sort out school-related issues of their children. Some families hired taxis while many went in their own vehicles, leaving behind a deserted colony.

"The 30 remaining families which will also soon leave have managed to get the approval of the school administration to allow their kids to attend online classes," said Ashwini Pandita, a PWD engineer.

Besides Sheikhpora, similar scenes of migration were witnessed last night at Islamabad, Kupwara and Baramulla transit camps, where over 50 per cent of the families have left.

All employees living in rented accommodation have left for Jammu, said Avtar Bhat, a Kashmir Pandit leader. Of the 120 families in the Kupwara camp, more than 100 have left for Jammu.

At Vessu camp in Islamabad, nearly 350 of the 600 families have left. Similarly at Baramulla, over 60 of the 120 families have left, Bhat said.

The Pandits, meanwhile, have accused the Indian government of forcing the employees to migrate en masse.

"My family and I left on Thursday night as no one is safe in the Valley," said Ashwani Sadhu, an engineer, who along with nearly 400 employees was putting up at Sheikhpora transit camp.

Meanwhile, political experts and analysts in their statements said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was forcing Kashmiri Pandits to migrate from the valley to pave way for Muslims' genocide.

Citing the recent incidents of targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits by unknown assailants, they said that the BJP was following the footsteps of former governor of IIOJK, Jagmohan Malhotra – the man who orchestrated the drama of Pandits' so-called exodus from the Valley in early 90s to give a communal colour to the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle.

The political experts and analysts said the BJP government is now hell-bent on repeating the history. They said the methodology and tactics being employed are the same, however, the objectives are different. "In 1990 the government's motive behind the mass migration of Pandits was to defame the freedom struggle and put blame on resistance fighters. This time the racist regime's designs are far more dangerous than what Jaghmohan did in 90s", they said. Getting Kashmir Valley free from Pandits, they said, is part of the BJP's sinister plan to pave way for the genocide of Muslims in Kashmir and turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Terming it as part of the Indian government's settler colonialism campaign, the political experts and analysts said the Modi regime has been engaged in hatching conspiracies to alter Kashmir's demography. They said that settling non-state subjects, creating separate-colonies for Kashmiri Pandits and ex-army personnel in different areas of the Valley had been on top of the BJP government's agenda.