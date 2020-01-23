Hundreds of people attend eye surgical camp at THQ hospital

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :More than 2100 people living around Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) operated Kandhkot Gas Field attended a free-of-cost surgical eye camp at Taluka Headquarters Hospital, Kandhkot in district Kashmore.

PPL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was the implementing partner and helped the people with the provision of consultation, treatment and medicines during the three days programme.

According to PPL sources, here Thursday, 1200 patients were also provided spectacles for near and distance vision while more than 160 on-site cataract surgeries were also performed.

It was mentioned that PPL regularly organizes eye camps around its producing assets in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab on an annual basis to provide an end-to-end healthcare solution for various ophthalmic issues faced by the local communities.

Additionally, PPL has a number of long-term CSR initiatives in Kandhkot for provision of healthcare, education and infrastructure development for underserved local communities.

Notable among these were said to be a free-of-cost mobile medical dispensary, three PPL-TCF schools and PPL-funded Dr. Ruth Pfau Health Center (DRPHC) (formerly Marie Adelaide Triple Merger Centre). More recently, PPL has also funded the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ophthalmic Operation Theatre at DRPHC, whichhas begun cataract surgeries for locals.