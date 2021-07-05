UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of People Helped Through Free Eye Camp In Three Districts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :More than 2260 people have been screened for various eye related disorders during three days free eye camp organized in three districts by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in collaboration with renowned welfare organization Dogar Welfare Trust.

The camp, aimed at providing free treatment to the people suffering from eye related disorders also brought awareness among them about diseases that lead to vision loss.

A team of experienced doctors under the supervision of renowned eye surgeon Dr. Muhammad Khalid Dogar performed 120 operations in three days camp organized organized in Buner, Upper Dir and Bajaur districts.

Along with free consultation, free medicines, lenses and spectacles and eye drops were distributed to the patient.

The people who attended the camp were thankful to the Al- Khidmat foundation and Dogar Welfare Trust for providing them free eye check-up and awareness.

