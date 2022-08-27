Hundreds of people rescued in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera: DG Rescue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad on Saturday said that relief operations are ongoing in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts and the rescue teams have rescued hundreds of people from the flooded areas.

He said that rescue 1122 divers and medical teams are evacuating children, women and elderly through boats and providing medical treatment.

He said that Rescue 1122 has established a medical camp on the highway and women medical technicians will provide medical assistance in the camp.

Rescue operations are underway in different areas of Peshawar including Mian Gujjar, Jala Bela, Takhtabad, Machni Warsak road, Angor Koruna, Kala Shah Beg, Bela Momandan, Shah Bada Motorway, DG added.

Similarly, he said that rescue activities are going on in different areas of Nowshera district including Camp Korona, Ghari Momin, Mohib Banda, Pashtun Ghari, Khishgi Payan, Nowshera road, Mana Khel and Peer Sabbak.

Rescue activities are going on in Charsadda also including Shabqadar, Chahti Pul, Qadar Abad, Kalalai, Faqir Abad, Majoke and Geedar Kale areas DG added.