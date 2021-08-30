HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :People's Muslim League on Monday formally merged into PTI as party's central information secretary and Dr. Arbab Rahim's spokesman, Zuliqar Mallah alongwith hundreds of workers joined Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad press club, Zulfiqar Mallah said People's Muslim League had formally merged into Pakistan Tahreek Insaf and all leaders and workers expressed their full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

He said"Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man, with his pragmatic policies he had proved himself as leader of an international caliber." He said"Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim and PTI leaders will defend Sindh's rights and voice against loot and plunder committed during PPP's 14 year rule would be raised at all forums." He said provincial government had destroyed Sindh by committing massive corruption and PTI will not let them to keep corrupt practices any more.

Mallah said after merger of People's Muslim League, party's provincial president Ladies wing Pirah Zulfiqar, senior vice president Rubina Waqar, Moomal, district Matiari president Murtaza Mallah, Ghulam Haider Mallah, Dr. Ashiq Unar, Shehzad Junejo, Shakil Ghori, district Jamshoro leaders Siraj Rehman, Nisar Khokhar, Saleem Shah, Feroz Ali Narejo, Amir Soomro, Zahid Pathan, Babar Joyo, Mateen Abro, Asad Leghari, Waqar Mallah, Asif Mallah, Kashif Mallah, Abdul Razaq, Saindad and others had formally joined Pakistan Tahreek i Insaf.

He said previous regimes had destroyed economy of the country with their bad governance, loot and plunder of the national exchequer.

He said Imran Khan was the only leader who had resisted the world super power United States of America for its wrong policies while in the past no one had dared to speak about American administration.

He expressed hope that after Dr. Arbab Rahim's joining, several important personalities and general public would become part of the Pakistan-Tahreek-Insaf.

He said Dr. Arbab Rahim would visit each nook and corner of the province to make party more strong and hoped PTI would win next elections in Sindh.

Replying to a question, he said several prominent personalities were in constant contact with Dr. Arbab Rahim and soon they would announce joining Pakistan-Tahreek Insaf.

Describing PTI as the only alternate of Pakistan People's party in Sindh, Mallah said not only in local government election, Tahreek Insaaf would become victorious in next general election in Sindh.

Zulfiqar Mallah also expressed gratitude of the Federal government for providing Rangers security to Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

PTI district Hyderabad president Dr. Asim Baloch and other party leaders were also present during press conference.