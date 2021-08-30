UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of People's Muslim League Workers Join PTI

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Hundreds of People's Muslim League workers join PTI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :People's Muslim League on Monday formally merged into PTI as party's central information secretary and Dr. Arbab Rahim's spokesman, Zuliqar Mallah alongwith hundreds of workers joined Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad press club, Zulfiqar Mallah said People's Muslim League had formally merged into Pakistan Tahreek Insaf and all leaders and workers expressed their full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

He said"Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man, with his pragmatic policies he had proved himself as leader of an international caliber." He said"Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim and PTI leaders will defend Sindh's rights and voice against loot and plunder committed during PPP's 14 year rule would be raised at all forums." He said provincial government had destroyed Sindh by committing massive corruption and PTI will not let them to keep corrupt practices any more.

Mallah said after merger of People's Muslim League, party's provincial president Ladies wing Pirah Zulfiqar, senior vice president Rubina Waqar, Moomal, district Matiari president Murtaza Mallah, Ghulam Haider Mallah, Dr. Ashiq Unar, Shehzad Junejo, Shakil Ghori, district Jamshoro leaders Siraj Rehman, Nisar Khokhar, Saleem Shah, Feroz Ali Narejo, Amir Soomro, Zahid Pathan, Babar Joyo, Mateen Abro, Asad Leghari, Waqar Mallah, Asif Mallah, Kashif Mallah, Abdul Razaq, Saindad and others had formally joined Pakistan Tahreek i Insaf.

He said previous regimes had destroyed economy of the country with their bad governance, loot and plunder of the national exchequer.

He said Imran Khan was the only leader who had resisted the world super power United States of America for its wrong policies while in the past no one had dared to speak about American administration.

He expressed hope that after Dr. Arbab Rahim's joining, several important personalities and general public would become part of the Pakistan-Tahreek-Insaf.

He said Dr. Arbab Rahim would visit each nook and corner of the province to make party more strong and hoped PTI would win next elections in Sindh.

Replying to a question, he said several prominent personalities were in constant contact with Dr. Arbab Rahim and soon they would announce joining Pakistan-Tahreek Insaf.

Describing PTI as the only alternate of Pakistan People's party in Sindh, Mallah said not only in local government election, Tahreek Insaaf would become victorious in next general election in Sindh.

Zulfiqar Mallah also expressed gratitude of the Federal government for providing Rangers security to Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

PTI district Hyderabad president Dr. Asim Baloch and other party leaders were also present during press conference.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Rangers Arbab Ghulam Rahim Visit Hyderabad Man United States Jamshoro Matiari Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

16 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

16 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.