Hundreds Of Political Workers Join PPP In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Hundreds of the workers of ANP, PML-N and PTI including influential political families announced joining PPP during a grand joining ceremony held here at Takhtabad (Shahalam) on Monday

In this connection, a function was held here with Provincial Deputy General Secretary PPP Malik Tehmash Khan in the chair, who welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.

Addressing the occasion, Malik Tehmash Khan said that the people had been cheated in the name of the hollow slogans of change.

He said that only PPP was capable of guaranteeing the bright future of the people of KP and would never compromise on the struggle for the rights of the people.

He said that PPP was gaining popularity in the province as it was the only political party which had always honoured its workers.

Malik Tehmash Khan directed the party office bearers and workers to make diligent and honest preparation for the coming general elections. He said that the party leadership was confident that their workers were capable of defeating other parties.

