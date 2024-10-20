Hundreds of protected wild birds recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Hundreds of protected wild birds were recovered from various places of the province, including Lahore city, on the orders of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Wildlife Department official sources told APP that 13 suspects were arrested during the operations, while 10 arrested suspects were fined more than Rs. 2 lakh.

In this connection, three challans would be sent to local courts. Operations were carried out in Lahore, Narowal, Bahawalnagar and Mianwali, added sources.

As a result of the crackdown in Lahore, two bird dealers were arrested. Parrots and hundreds of birds were recovered from them and released into the natural environment. However, parrots were shifted to Jallo Park.

Likewise, eight hunters of ducks, quails, rabbits and wild pigeons were also arrested from Lahore region.