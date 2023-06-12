UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Thousands, Gold Ornaments Looted

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Hundreds of thousands, gold ornaments looted

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Cash worth lacs of rupees, goods and gold ornaments were looted same night of yesterday at suburban village in limits of Gaggu Mandi Police Station.

According to police, goods and valuables worth about a lac of lac rupee were taken away from house of martyred army soldier, Zafar Iqbal Ansari from village 273/EB.

In another incident, unidentified thieves deprived Ahmad of Rs.300,000, jewellery with costly households yesterday night after breaking into his home.

A similar kind of theft was reported by the local, Abdur Razaq Kharal who complained with the police that outlaws had plundered him worth Rs.70, 000 from his house.

Police registered separate cases and started inquiry.

Related Topics

Army Police Police Station Same Gold From

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

2 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.