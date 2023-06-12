Hundreds of thousands, gold ornaments looted

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Cash worth lacs of rupees, goods and gold ornaments were looted same night of yesterday at suburban village in limits of Gaggu Mandi Police Station.

According to police, goods and valuables worth about a lac of lac rupee were taken away from house of martyred army soldier, Zafar Iqbal Ansari from village 273/EB.

In another incident, unidentified thieves deprived Ahmad of Rs.300,000, jewellery with costly households yesterday night after breaking into his home.

A similar kind of theft was reported by the local, Abdur Razaq Kharal who complained with the police that outlaws had plundered him worth Rs.70, 000 from his house.

Police registered separate cases and started inquiry.